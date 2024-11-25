SYNOT receives licence for Bulgarian market

The company has been granted a 10-year licence for production, distribution and technical support.

Press release.- SYNOT Group has been granted a 10-year licence for production, distribution, and technical support within the Bulgarian market. This significant step is part of SYNOT’s further expansion in the Balkan region, where the company plans to make its most successful products available to new customers.

Stanislav Stanev, international business development director of SYNOT Group, said: “We are really happy with obtaining the licence for the Bulgarian market. Through this, we can continue with our expansion plans within the Balkan region and make available our most successful products for Bulgarian customers as well. The licence is coming just in time for the upcoming BEGE expo in Sofia, where we are expecting to meet most of the local operators and have some fruitful discussions and presentations of our most successful products from both online and land-based divisions.”

For the first time, SYNOT Group will present its extensive product portfolio at the Balkan Entertainment and Gaming Exhibition, which will take place on November 27-28 at the Inter Expo Center in Sofia. The company invites all visitors to its booth 2.18 where they will have the opportunity to explore SYNOT’s advanced multigame progressive jackpot systems MAGIC BALL LINK and SUPER LINK, the state-of-the-art cabinets, such as UP2-32, Eclipse FL-32 and UP1-27 as well as the latest titles from the proven game sets. “Visitors interested in online slots or comprehensive iGaming solutions should not miss our online section”, the firm stated.

“Participating in BEGE is a valuable opportunity for us to strengthen relationships with partners and establish new collaborations in a Balkan region that we consider strategically very important,” added Stanev.