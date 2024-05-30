SYNOT attended the Casino Operations Summit in Amsterdam

The main theme of the three-day conference was "Think Different".

The Casino Operations Summit presents the latest approaches to casino operations, as well as new trends in products, technology, marketing and customer services.

Press release.- SYNOT Group attended the Casino Operations Summit as a Platinum Sponsor and showcased its latest products and innovations.

The event, considered one of the most significant events in the world of the gaming industry, was held in Amsterdam from April 23 to 25 and attracted numerous representatives of the gaming industry.

The Casino Operations Summit is specifically tailored for European multi-channel casino operators (both land-based and online).

The Summit also included a variety of presentations on current topics in the land-based and online business.

Miroslav Valenta Jr, sales director of the SYNOT Group, said: “SYNOT Group participated in the Casino Summit Operations for the third time and we were delighted to become a Platinum Sponsor of the event this year. Previously, we were involved in this event as a Golden Sponsor. We are proud to have played a role in supporting this prestigious Summit, which provides us with a unique opportunity to exchange insights and experiences with other leaders in the European casino industry.

“This event also gave us the chance to meet with business partners and establish many new contacts. There was a great interest in our products, which makes us very pleased and motivated for further expansion”.

Among the products on display at SYNOT’s booth was the Magic Ball Link multi-game progressive jackpot system installed in the Eclipse FL-32 cabinets with an LED jackpot display.

The latest version of Magic Ball Link offers eight unique linked titles, including new games The Wild Job and 88 Pearls, which join popular titles such as Aztec Jaguar and Tiki Princess.

Furthermore, visitors had the opportunity to try out the premium VLT gaming system Super Link, which offers a selection of twenty captivating linked games, each with a Pay to Win and Linked Bonus feature. The Super Link system was presented in SYNOT’s most advanced cabinets, the UP2-32.

The latest model of cabinet with 27″ monitors, the UP1-27, which made its debut at the recent ICE exhibition in London was also exhibited in Amsterdam. The cabinet was exhibited together with the Firebird Red and Firebird Blue gaming systems, which offer six unique Hold & Respin game titles in addition to popular classic games.