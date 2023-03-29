Sycuan Casino extends deal with San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove

Musgrove will continue participating in the casino’s marketing campaigns.

US.- Sycuan Casino Resort has signed a two-year endorsement deal with San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove. The deal extends last year’s arrangement with Musgrove that made him the resort’s first MLB ambassador. Musgrove will make exclusive casino appearances, participate in community events and continue to feature in marketing campaigns, promotions and social media content.

The Sycuan Casino was revamped in a $260m expansion in 2019. It offers 50 gaming tables and 2,800 reel and video slots. It has a range of Asian games and its own app.

Rob Cinelli, general manager at Sycuan Casino Resort, said: “We are thrilled to announce the re-signing of MLB All-Star pitcher Joe Musgrove as our brand endorser for the next two years. Joe not only is an incredible athlete, but his deep commitment to the San Diego community aligns perfectly with our own brand values. Joe quickly has become a beloved member of the Sycuan family and we look forward to seeing the positive impact he will continue to make both on and off the field.”

Musgrove commented: “After a successful first year, I couldn’t be more excited to continue my partnership with Sycuan Casino Resort. From meeting and interacting with guests to creating my own menu items like the one-of-a-kind Musgrove Dog, representing Sycuan has been an absolute blast. It’s been wonderful to work with a brand that demonstrates how much they care about our community in everything that they do. I look forward to continuing our partnership and all of the great things to come.”

Sycuan Casino Resort has been named San Diego Loyal Soccer Club’s exclusive casino partner for the 2023 season. As part of the deal, Sycuan Casino has presenting rights for the “Sycuan Endline Suites” at Torero Stadium in San Diego, California.

California’s Tachi Palace Casino Resort close to finishing upgrades

Tachi Palace Casino Resort, the gaming facility owned and operated by the Tachi-Yokut Tribe on the Santa Rosa Rancheria in Lemoore, California, has provided an update on its upgrades. It plans to host an opening celebration in May.

The first-floor renovation of the casino is almost complete, with a 60,000-square-foot thematic “Casino of the Moon” gaming space. Meanwhile, the Sun Table Games Pit (inspired by “brilliant sun themes offering a brighter, exciting, high-energy gaming atmosphere,”) was completed and half of the main table games pit has been upgraded with a Great Gatsby theme.