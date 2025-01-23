Hard Rock integrates sports betting rewards with Unity programme

The company has merged Hard Rock Bet rewards with its loyalty programme.

US.- Hard Rock International has announced that Hard Rock Bet is now fully integrated into the Unity by Hard Rock loyalty programme. Players will earn Tier Credits for both programmes with online play and can transfer points between the programmes. Upon signing up for Hard Rock Bet, players will automatically be registered for a Unity by Hard Rock account.

The Unity loyalty programme offers benefits and services at participating Hard Rock locations. The firm has also partnered with Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises.

Keith Sheldon, president of entertainment and brand management at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming, said: “Integrating Hard Rock Bet into Unity will be a game-changer for guest engagement. This enhancement not only offers a fun, interactive way for guests to earn points when placing bets, but also significantly boosts loyalty. By rewarding guests for their playtime, we create a win-win scenario where guests enjoy an enriched experience, and we foster an introduction to all the amazing verticals in our brand through point redemption opportunities at hotels, casinos, cafes, Rock shops and entertainment venues.”

Operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Hard Rock Bet is Florida’s only legal sportsbook. It is also available in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.