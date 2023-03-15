Sycuan Casino Resort named San Diego Loyal Soccer Club casino partner

The California venue will have presenting rights for the Sycuan Endline Suites at Torero Stadium.

US.- Sycuan Casino Resort has been named San Diego Loyal Soccer Club’s exclusive casino partner for the 2023 season. As part of the deal, Sycuan Casino will have presenting rights for the “Sycuan Endline Suites” at Torero Stadium in San Diego, California.

The suites offer premium seating on-field along the east endline with an up-close view of game action. The seating area includes food and beverages and premium parking. The partnership also includes a 40th Minute Presented by Sycuan broadcast and Halftime Kick Contest throughout the season.

Rob Cinelli, general manager at Sycuan Casino Resort, said: “We are proud to partner with the San Diego Loyal Soccer Club as the exclusive casino partner for the second consecutive year. After an exciting 2022 season, we know the team has a lot of great things in store for San Diego fans again this year. We wish them great success and look forward to cheering them on throughout the season.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Sycuan Casino Resort for the 2023 season,” Club President Ricardo Campos said. Together, we look forward to providing an exciting matchday experience for our fans, partners and all San Diegans.”

Sycuan Casino Resort includes a 12-story hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. It offers a casino floor with more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games.

New members joins California Nations Indian Gaming Association

The California Nations Indian Gaming Association (CNIGA) has added five more tribes to its membership. Joining CNIGA are the Alturas Indian Rancheria, Big Sandy Rancheria of Mono Indians, the Colusa Rancheria, the Karuk Tribe, and the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation. The latter four tribes are former CNIGA members.

With these additions, CNIGA represents 47 tribes, up from 39 since 2019.