Ontario igaming handle increases in Q3

Wagers totalled $22.7bn in the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Canada.- iGaming Ontario has released its market performance report for the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. Wagers totalled $22.7bn not including promotional wagers. That’s up 22 per cent over the previous quarter and a 32 per cent year-on-year.

Gaming revenue reached $825.8m, up 25 per cent year-on-year, including wagers, rake fees, tournament fees, and other fees across all operators. Casino games, including slots, live and online table games and peer-to-peer bingo accounted for $18.9bn (83 per cent) of wagers and $644m (78 per cent) of revenue.

See also: iGaming Ontario executive director Martha Otton puts back retirement date

Betting, including on sports, esports, proposition and novelty bets, as well as exchange betting, generated $3.4bn (15 per cent) of wagers and $166m (20 per cent) of revenue. Peer-to-peer poker accounted for $418m (1.8 per cent) and $16m (1.9 per cent).

There were 50 operators with 83 gaming websites with gaming activity in Q3.

iGaming Ontario has also begun to report monthly results. In December, online wagers reached $7.8bn, up 5 per cent from November. Online casino wagers generated $6.5bn, up of 7 per cent month-over-month. Sports bets totalled $1.1bn, down 4 per cent, while poker generated $141m, up 4 per cent.

Revenue totalled $269m in December, down 7 per cent from the previous month. Online casino generated $224m, up 8 per cent, sports betting $39m, down 50 per cent, and poker $5.6m, up 10 per cent.