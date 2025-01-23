New York senator introduces new igaming bill

Senator Joseph Addabbo is making another push to legalise online poker and casino games.

US.- New York senator Joseph Addabbo is making another attempt to legalise online casino gaming in the state. SB 2614 would legalise online lottery sales and poker as well as casino games. The proposal seeks to amend the state’s Racing, Pari-Mutuel Wagering, and Breeding Law.

Under the bill, licensed operators would be authorised to offer table games, slot games, peer-to-peer poker and live dealer games. Live dealer games would need to be conducted in a live gaming studio located in New York.

The legislation proposes a one-time license fee of $2m for operators. Independent contractors providing a mobile interactive gaming platform and displaying their brand would be required to pay a one-time fee of $10m. Each interactive gaming licensee would be limited to offering a single branded skin.

The bill calls for a 33.5 per cent tax on gross gaming revenue and proposes a $2,500 annual limit on credit card funding. When an account holder’s lifetime deposits surpass $2,500, the licensee would be required to suspend wagering until it receives additional disclosures about problem gambling resources.

The bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Racing, Gaming, and Wagering. It’s nearly identical to a bill that Addabbo proposed last year and which failed to move forward.

