California’s Tachi Palace Casino Resort close to finishing upgrades

The casino and resort has almost completed multiple construction projects.

US.- Tachi Palace Casino Resort, the gaming facility owned and operated by the Tachi-Yokut Tribe on the Santa Rosa Rancheria in Lemoore, California, has provided an update on its upgrades. It plans to host an opening celebration in May.

The first-floor renovation of the casino is almost complete, with a 60,000-square-foot thematic “Casino of the Moon” gaming space. Meanwhile the Sun Table Games Pit (inspired by “brilliant sun themes offering a brighter, exciting, high-energy gaming atmosphere,”) will be completed for March 17 and half of the main table games pit has been upgraded with a Great Gatsby theme.

Other additions include Sunset Sports Bar, Pizza Hut, and a new deli location. A new breezeway connects the casino directly to the Coyote Entertainment Center. The new exterior front entrance of Tachi Palace is projected to be completed by the end of March and is already open to use.

Michael Olujic, general manager of Tachi Palace Casino Resort, said; “We are so excited to complete all of these amazing upgrades and renovations, especially as this year marks a significant milestone for Tachi Palace as we celebrate our 40-year anniversary.

“We look forward to providing guests with an even more enjoyable experience both in the Casino and in our Coyote Entertainment Center through these construction upgrades.”