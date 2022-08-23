Swintt names David Mann as chief executive

The online casino and live dealer games provider has promoted Mann from the position of chief commercial officer.

Malta.- The online casino and live dealer games provider Swintt has named David Mann to replace David Flynn as its CEO. Mann was previously chief commercial officer. Flynn will join the Swintt board and will continue as CEO of parent company, Glitnor Group.

Mann has been COO since December 2020. He joined Swintt as business development director in May 2019. Before that, he served as sales and business development director at Wazdan. He also did a three-year stint at Spigo, serving as international customers and content manager and then head of sales.

Mann has also worked as a bet settlement executive with Betway and as a deputy manager at William Hill.

Swintt said that Mann will have the task of expanding the company’s business, driving profitability and managing its operations

Mann said: “Over the past couple of years, we’ve witnessed incredible growth in a number of key markets and I’m very much looking forward to being able to continue contributing to this outstanding progress in my role as CEO.

“We have an exciting path ahead of us as we continue to expand our product portfolio, revamp our tech and launch into new markets around the globe, including the UK in the very near future.”

Flynn said: “While I’m incredibly proud of everything Swintt has achieved during my time as CEO, David’s promotion means I couldn’t be leaving the running of the company in safer hands.

“Over the past couple of years, David has proven he has the experience and expertise to flourish in the role while driving further growth for Swintt, and by handing over the reins, I’ll be able to fully focus my efforts on helping Glitnor Group become one of the most entrepreneurial and fastest growing business groups in the igaming industry.”

Earlier in the year, Swintt named Per Hedén as chief product officer with immediate effect. His responsibilities will include improving the player experience in future Swintt games and expanding its product team.

Hedén joined Swintt in October 2021 as a consultant. His experience in the gaming sector includes two years as chief product officer at Yggdrasil Gaming and a senior consulting role at GAN.