Swedish gambling regulator orders LuckyCrypto to leave market

The regulator has added the SG International NV brand to its list of illegal gambling sites.

Sweden.- The national gambling regulator Spelinspektionen has told LuckyCrypto to stop targeting Swedish players without a licence. It said that it had inspected the website, which is operated by Curaçao-based SG International NV and found information in Swedish.

It also found that the brand “directs marketing towards Swedish customers” and provides the terms and conditions of its site in Swedish. No measures were being taken to prevent Swedish players from registering to use the site.

Spelinspektionen has added LuckyCrypto to its list of illegal gambling sites. Having ordered the operator to leave the Swedish market, its next step in enforcement would be to issue fines and finally to involve the police if the operator does not cease its activity in Sweden.

In September, the regulator issued an order banning another Curacao-based operator, Ease Gaming NV, from operating Casinia.com and other online gambling businesses in Sweden. Ease Gaming does not have a Swedish online gambling licence but Spelinspektionen found that its site had been available to Swedish customers.

The Swedish regulator noted that Casinia.com featured information in Swedish and offered customer support in Swedish. It found it was also possible to choose Sweden as a country of residence when creating an account.

Sweden sets opening date for B2B supplier licence applications

Although legislation introducing B2B supplier licences still has to be approved by the legislature, the Swedish gambling regulator has set a date on which it will open the application process. Spelinspektionen says the process will open on March 1, 2023.

The Swedish government has proposed the introduction of B2B supplier licences in an attempt to boost channelisation. However, the legislation has yet to get a vote and the previous government that made the proposal no longer holds a majority in the Riksdag.