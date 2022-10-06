Swedish gambling regulator announces meeting on B2B licences

The regulator has also reported on revenue for Q2.

Spelinspektionen will hold a meeting in December to provide information on the B2B licensing framework.

Sweden.- The national gambling regulator Spelinspektionen has pencilled in a meeting in Stockholm on December 7 to provide information on Sweden’s proposed new B2B licences for gaming suppliers. The meeting will be held to provide information to gaming stakeholders, although only if the Swedish legislature passes legislation for the new licences.

Although the law introducing B2B supplier licences still has to be approved by the legislature, the Swedish gambling regulator has set a date on which it will open the application process. Spelinspektionen says the process will open on March 1, 2023.

The Swedish government has proposed the introduction of B2B supplier licences in an attempt to boost channelisation. However, the legislation has yet to get a vote and the previous government that made the proposal no longer holds a majority in the Riksdag.

Nevertheless, Spelinspektionen reported that it was moving ahead to enable the bill’s measures to enter force on schedule if passed. According to the text of the bill in its current form, the B2B supplier licences will be required from July 1, 2023.

Spelinspektionen says that means the process will need to begin on March 1 in order to give it time to process applications. It advised suppliers to start preparing applications with the aim to submit them from this date.

The application fee has been set at SEK120,000 (around €10,000), and the regulator expects to initially issue about 70 licences. Only operators that work in the regulated market will be accepted for licences.

Spelinspektionen said that should the legislation be approved, it will hold a meeting for stakeholders on December 7. It said it will provide a further update as soon as it has more information.

Swedish gaming revenue hits SEK6.75bn in Q2

The regulator has reported that Swedish operators generated SEK6.75bn (€626.2m) in gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the second quarter of 2022. That’s an increase of 3 per cent from the first quarter and 3.9 per cent year-on-year.

Online betting and gaming revenue was SEK4.22bn, the same as in Q1 but up 2.8 per cent year-on-year. Svenska Spel’s revenue from the state lottery and its Vegas slots brand came in at SEK1.41bn, up 9.7 per cent from Q1 and 1 per cent year-on-year.

Charitable lotteries generated SEK868m and Casino Cosmopol SEK145m, up 40.7 per cent from Q1. Bingo revenue was SEK48m, up 26.3 per cent from Q1 and 4.3 per cent year-on-year. Restaurant casinos generated SEK57m.

