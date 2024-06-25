Swedish gambling regulator fines Kanon Gaming

The regulator said it failed to comply with its duty of care.

Sweden.- The Swedish gambling regulator has issued a warning and a SEK 7m (€623,000) penalty fee to Kanon Gaming. The regulator said it had audited the regulator to check how it complied with duty of care requirements under the Swedish Gaming Act.

Spelinspektionen said its review looked at how the operator handled suspicions of excessive gambling among a number of customers and what measures were taken when this was identified. It said Kanon did not have appropriate procedures to protect customers against excessive gambling and had not helped customers reduce their gambling when there was reason to do so.

It said the operator had not worked proactively and risk-based enough in cases where customers exhibited gambling behaviour that was deemed problematic. Nor was there a description of what measures should be taken in the event of excessive gambling for young players (18-24 years). As such, the company was found to have violated the regulations regarding the duty of care in the Gaming Act (2018:1138).

Kanon Gaming Limited has a licence for commercial online gaming on the websites casinoepic.se, casinogami.se, frejacasino.se and lokecasino.se.

Earlier this month, Spelinspektionen said it had banned four businesses for offering illegal skin gambling platforms to Swedish consumers. It had previously banned two other skin gambling operators in April: Newera Frozen PTE Limited and Aprodi Limited. They were found to be marketed through user-generated material on video platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

The regulator said Gamevio Ltd, Bigskin Trading Limited, Santeda International BV and Samilland.co had been providing gaming without a licence.