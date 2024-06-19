Swedish gambling regulator bans four operators over skin gambling platforms

Spelinspektionen said the platforms lacked age controls.

Sweden.- The Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen is continuing its clampdown on skin gambling. It says it has banned four businesses for offering illegal skin gambling platforms to Swedish consumers.

The regulator said Gamevio Ltd, Bigskin Trading Limited, Santeda International BV and Samilland.co had been providing gaming without a licence.

Skin gambling websites allow customers to purchase virtual goods popular in many video games. Their popularity among young people has led to concerns about whether they can be considered gambling. Spelinspektionen said websites that offer skin games cannot receive a Swedish gaming licence and can often lack age controls.

The Swedish regulator had previously banned two other skin gambling operators in April: Newera Frozen PTE Limited and Aprodi Limited. They were found to be marketed through user-generated material on video platforms like YouTube and Twitch.