SuzoHapp to install betting terminals at Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara

Canada.- SuzoHapp will install betting terminals at Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara, in Ontario, Canada, after sports betting goes live at the venues. The firm has signed a partnership with Mohegan and RBY Gaming.

Todd Sims, VP of sales for SuzoHapp, said: “Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara are premier locations in the Ontario gaming and sports betting industries, and we are honoured to partner with Fallsview Casino Resort, Casino Niagara and RBY on this project.”

Richard Taylor, President of Niagara Casinos, added: “We are very excited to partner with SuzoHapp as we prepare to launch sports betting at Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara. With the changing landscape in gaming, we have been working collaboratively with the OLG, AGCO and the Province and are excited to launch sports betting in Ontario. Our partnership with SuzoHapp will continue to elevate our offerings at Niagara Casinos.”

Ray Pineault, Mohegan CEO and President, commented: “As a leading global entertainment operator, it is imperative that we align strategically with brands who are innovative and provide our guests with state-of-the-art technology to enhance their experience. We are pleased to partner with SuzoHapp and to introduce their sports betting products to our properties in Niagara.”

Mohegan also recently announced a retail sportsbook deal with Kambi in the Fallsview and Casino Niagra properties. Kambi provides its market-leading on-property sports betting platform at venues in Ontario.

In September, Mohegan announced that its Mohegan Digital igaming division, in partnership with Kambi, Pala Interactive, and Intelitics, had launched the mobile app PlayFallsview for Fallsview Casino Resort.