Kambi Group agrees on-property sports betting partnership with Mohegan in Ontario, Canada

Press release.- Kambi Group plc, the world’s trusted sports betting partner, has entered into an agreement with Mohegan to provide its market-leading on-property sports betting platform at Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara in Ontario, Canada.

The two prestigious properties will integrate Kambi’s full suite of high-performance sports betting technology and services to provide an exciting destination for sports fans and bettors across the Canadian province subject to required approvals.

A total of 36 kiosks will be installed across the Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara properties, with plans to convert Casino Niagara’s sports bar into a retail sportsbook, elevating patrons’ game day entertainment.

This agreement builds on the success of the recent deal struck between Kambi and Mohegan, where Kambi powers Mohegan Digital’s PlayFallsview online sportsbook in Ontario.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi chief executive officer and co-founder, said: “Following our online sports betting partnership with Mohegan, we are thrilled to bring the same high-quality sports betting experiences to Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara in Ontario.

“This exciting partnership enables Fallsview Casino and Casino Niagara to leverage their long-standing brands to provide their guests with a place to enjoy a leading sports betting product.”

Richard Taylor, president Niagara Casinos, said: “We are very excited to partner with Kambi as we prepare to launch sports betting at Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara.

“With the changing landscape in gaming, we are working collaboratively with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and the Province to develop sports betting in Ontario. Our partnership with Kambi will continue to elevate our offerings at Niagara Casinos.”

