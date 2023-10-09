Sunset Station Hotel and Casino to undergo renovation

The Nevada casino will renovate its Sportsbook and the casino floor.

US.- Sunset Station Hotel and Casino, in Henderson, Nevada, has announced the start of a property renovation, which will include a revamp of its Sportsbook and casino floor and the relocation of its High Limit Slots room.

Sunset Station’s Race and Sportsbook will temporarily close to allow work to turn it into a a new STN Sportsbook. It will feature a 150-foot video wall, new lounge-style seating, race and sports betting kiosks and a bar. During the renovation, there will be a temporary race and sportsbook located next to the Rewards Center.

Club Madrid will be transformed into a football viewing destination for pro and college football games. The High Limit Slot Room will be relocated to the former Keno area. The property´s casino floor will undergo a renovation in phases. The slot floor update will get a new carpet, improved lighting, updated façades and modernised restrooms.

Jordan Seager, vice president and general manager of Sunset Station, said: “We are thrilled to bring our guests an all-new gaming and sports betting offering in the coming months at Sunset Station. For more than 25 years, Sunset Station continues to raise the bar for our Henderson neighbors – this remodel will no doubt offer a best-in-class experience for our guests.”

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.21bn in August

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.21bn in gaming revenue in August. That’s an increase of 0.07 per cent year-on-year, but 14.3 per cent lower than in July ($1.4bn).

The Las Vegas Strip generated $666.7m, up 1 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.02bn, a 0.18 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 2 per cent year-on-year.