Sun Treasure: 1spin4win releases perfect slot for LatAm players

Sun Treasure, 1spin4win 3×3 latest slot, has a 97.1 per cent RTP and high volatility

Press release.- Online slot provider 1spin4win promises an exciting game with the vivid Sun Treasure. This new title meets the preferences of LatAm players, offering a familiar theme and Hold and Win mechanics.

With a beautiful sunset in the background and the sound of the ocean, Sun Treasure embodies the warm atmosphere of a Brazilian beach. Here, a Latin boy seeks a treasure chest, which serves as a Wild symbol in this 3×3 slot.

By spinning thematic symbols, players aim to land 9 similar ones to double their win. The most captivating part comes with 3+ Coin symbols on the reels, triggering the Hold and Win game.

During the Bonus round, players have 3 respins to land as many valuable Coins as possible, with each landed one resetting the respins back to 3. Collecting 15 Coins unlocks the x1,000 Mega Jackpot while hitting an x100 Mini Jackpot Coin instantly boosts the balance.

With a 97.1 per cent RTP and high volatility, players spin for decent rewards, with a maximum win of up to x1,500.

Olga Bogdanova, art director at 1spin4win, said: “Exploring the allure of uncovering hidden treasures resonates deeply with our innate desire for fortune.

“In Sun Treasure, we’ve created an immersive experience that mirrors the journey of a luck seeker. With stunning sunset views and calming ocean, our game blends beautiful art with classic gameplay, offering a thrilling adventure for players.”