1spin4win boosts Brazilian presence with BetBoom casino partnership

Within the deal, 1spin4win has integrated all its slot collections into the BetBoom casino.

Press release.- 1spin4win, has announced a new collaboration with BetBoom casino, an igaming platform popular in Brazil.

Launched in 2021, 1spin4win is recognized as a classic and fast-growing content studio with over 100 quality and diverse slots in its ever-evolving portfolio. BetBoom stands as a prominent online casino offering over 5,000 games from 100+ providers and several titles of its development.

Within the deal, 1spin4win has integrated all its slot collection into the BetBoom casino, including popular choices in the LatAm market such as Sun Treasure, Lucky Jane & Aztec Book, Cash’n Fruits Hold and Win, and Booming Fruits 243.

BetBoom press team commented: “We are pleased to announce that BetBoom players can now enjoy new games from 1spin4win. This partnership gives us the opportunity to offer users even more diverse games. We are confident that games from 1spin4win will be popular and bring a lot of enjoyment and winnings to our players.”

See also: 1spin4win joins forces with Atlas-IAC

Meanwhile, Tanya Pisarchuk, sales manager at 1spin4win said: “We’re delighted to join forces with BetBoom casino. This partnership facilitates 1spin4win’s expansion by connecting with new players globally, particularly in Brazil, where our presence is swiftly growing!”