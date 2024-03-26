1spin4win joins forces with Atlas-IAC

This collaboration between Atlas-IAC and 1spin4win represents a significant step forward for both companies.

This collaboration will see 1spin4win solidify its presence in the LatAm market.

Press release.- 1spin4win slot provider partners with Atlas-IAC, a B2B software provider for iGaming operators. This collaboration will see 1spin4win integrating its games into Atlas-IAC’s projects, further solidifying its presence in the LatAm market.

Atlas-IAC is recognized as a robust, scalable, and reliable iGaming platform. Based on an in-house built proprietary core Platform and its components (Sportsbook, Casino, CRM, Risk Management, Antifraud, Bonus Engine, and Retail Software Suite), Atlas-IAC creates pioneering solutions to automate the work of thousands of employees in each department to maximise the profit and increase the quality of product.

Through this partnership, the company will bolster its gaming portfolio with over 100 classic and engaging 1spin4win slots, including popular titles like Cash and Fruits Hold and Win and Booming Fruits 243.

See also: 1spin4win launches Hold and Win network promotion for online casinos

Miloslav Ivanov, CSO at Atlas-IAC: “Our core principle is to grow and evolve alongside our partners. The Atlas-IAC platform assists iGaming operators in optimizing their workflows, enhancing efficiency, and prioritizing their focus on what matters most — nurturing relationships with their players and their gaming preferences. Our new partnership with 1spin4win marks another stride towards growth in the dynamic LATAM market.”

Tanya Pisarchuk, Sales Manager at 1spin4win: “This collaboration between Atlas-IAC and 1spin4win represents a significant step forward for both companies. By leveraging each other’s strengths, we aim to provide enhanced gaming experiences to players.”