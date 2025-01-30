Summing up BetConstruct’s showcase at ICE Barcelona

BetConstruct’s stand exhibited its comprehensive offerings, which included the company’s Sportsbook and Casino Suite, Affiliate System, and The Last Battle loyalty system.

Press release.- After three epic days, BetConstruct has brought ICE Barcelona 2025 to a worthwhile close. From January 20-22, the Fira Barcelona Gran Via beamed with the industry’s biggest event, gathering enthusiasts and professionals under one roof to celebrate excellence and foster innovation. With the largest and most impressive stand in BetConstruct’s history and exhibiting a wide array of offerings, the company once again cemented its position as an “undisputed leader in igaming.”

BetConstruct extends its gratitude to the organisers behind ICE Barcelona for putting together such an event that marked a new chapter in ICE’s history. The event marked the start of many new collaborations that we are excited to unveil in due time.

ICE Barcelona highlights

Appearing at ICE Barcelona with their recently announced concept, The Center of Gravity, BetConstruct kicked things off on a high note with an amazing party of the same name. Also participating in the party was the renowned Alec Monopoly, who brought his unique art to the fold and had an incredible collaboration with PopOK Gaming along the way.

Celebrating the 2nd anniversary of FTN

ICE Barcelona 2025 coincided with the second anniversary of FTN, the native cryptocurrency that has been revolutionising digital finance across industries since 21 January 2023. In just two years, the industry has seen FTN meet unprecedented success, growing from an initial value of 0.19 USDT to 3.9 USDT as of January 30, a remarkable 1690 per cent increase. The company celebrated this success in style at the Center of Gravity party, wishing the token even more success.

The ultimate showcase

For the entirety of the event, BetConstruct’s 1500 sqm stand exhibited its comprehensive offerings, which included the company’s household Sportsbook and Casino Suite, Affiliate System, and The Last Battle loyalty system. Also showcased were the Trebuchet challenge-based system, and the Bonus Pie in-game marketplace.

As always, BetConstruct revealed new initiatives, particularly The Last Battle Universe which is developed as a one-of-a-kind loyalty program designed exclusively for B2B partners. All this and more was put on full display at their stand, where BetConstruct representatives eagerly awaited to introduce them to attendees.

More collaborations with the Ortak Marketplace

BetConstruct took things to the next level at ICE Barcelona 2025 with the awesome ICE-exclusive Ortak Raffle, the company’s latest collaboration with the Ortak marketplace. The raffle had a total prize pool of 6000 FTN and took place on the last day of the expo, ending it on a high note just as we started it. Winners were announced both live on sight and online, allowing everyone to participate in the reveal. BetConstruct’s collaboration with the Ortak marketplace also included the Ortak White Label that allows the creation of bespoke NFT marketplaces, as well the Ortak Snowball which takes player interaction with NFTs to the next level.

Here’s to more ICE experiences

As ICE Barcelona 2025 comes to a close, BetConstruct reflects on an unforgettable event that showcased the very best of the company and the igaming industry. “From captivating innovations and thrilling celebrations to inspiring collaborations and groundbreaking milestones, these three days at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via were nothing short of extraordinary,” said the team.

As the company looks to the future, it remains committed to “pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence, building on the connections and achievements forged during this landmark event.”