Soft2Bet welcomes Martin Collins as chief business development officer

Press release.- The platform (PAM), casino and sportsbook solutions provider announced the newest addition to the Soft2Bet team, Mr. Martin Collins, stepping into the pivotal role of chief business development officer (CBDO).

With over two decades in the digital markets, Martin’s track record speaks for itself, most notably as the director of Sales and Business Development at Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), where he and his team secured an impressive 21 Platform deals in just one year.

At Soft2Bet, Martin’s expertise will be invaluable in enhancing the company’s innovation course in the dynamic world of PAM, online casino and sportsbook solutions. With his guidance, Soft2Bet is poised for continued growth and leadership in the B2B market. The new exciting chapter in the company story is beginning.

Martin Collins, new chief business development officer at Soft2Bet, said: “The worldwide Platform, Casino and Sports B2B market continues to diversify and there are unparalleled opportunities for providers with the right ‘tech’ solutions to bring value to operators, accelerating their growth.

“Soft2bet has and continues to invest heavily in its software and technology focusing specifically on factors that can shift the dial on behalf of their customers, consistently iterating and improving their offering, ensuring the offering is cutting edge and they will not be a bottleneck for customer growth.”

Collins further added: “Armed with this arsenal of solutions, as well as a collaborative culture, both internally and externally, I believe Soft2bet can be a unique and flexible offering to many major operators in the market, consistently working with their customers to help them achieve their goals and I very much look forward to the challenge.”

Uri Poliavich, CEO of Soft2Bet, commented: “We’re happy to welcome Martin to Soft2Bet and looking forward to his vast experience and deep knowledge of our sector getting us to the next level!”

