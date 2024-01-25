Stretch Network will host a live poker tournament during ICE London 2024

The game will take place on February 6 and 7 at the expo.

Press release.- Stretch Network will host a live poker game during ICE London 2024, on February 6 and 7 at 3 PM. The game will take place in Sit & Go, freeroll format, and during the first two days of the expo. Stretch Network aims to connect poker enthusiasts and those who respect and are passionate about the game.

The firm said that commitment is not just providing an opportunity to run a poker business (multichannel poker software, powerful solutions, engaging promotions, or ongoing maintenance). It is centered on creating an environment where everyone is connected by the same passion – Poker whether it’s experienced live or online. This is the first live poker game hosted by Stretch Network and it promises to be continuous.

Registration will be exclusively through QR codes to ensure that all registrants are guaranteed to attend the expo. No registration links will be provided. Participants can register by scanning the QR code placed on the table. Nine participants will be randomly selected, and those chosen will be notified via email one hour before the tournament starts. As participants sign up with their e-mails, Stretch will send a reminder email to each participant an hour before the game.

The poker game winner will receive 1000 FTN, the second place winner will receive 600 FTN, and the third 400 FTN.

See also: Stretch Network launches Online Cash Fest Vol. 2