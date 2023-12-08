Stretch Network launches Online Cash Fest Vol. 2 

Players can join the competition every week on six leaderboards.

Stretch Network announces the start of Online Cash Fest Vol. 2 on December 18.

Press release.- Seeing players’ excitement about the last leaderboard engaging promotion: Online Cash Fest, Stretch Network is restarting a new promotion wave: Online Cash Fest Vol. 2.

Stretch Network is excited to announce the start of Online Cash Fest Vol. 2 on December 18th, 2023 exclusively for players on Stretch’s Global Network.

Players can join the competition every week on six leaderboards and secure their share of the upgraded prize pool.

Leaderboards will be summarised on every Monday, and will be updated in real-time giving grinders an opportunity to show their skills and aim for the top spots.

In response to valuable feedback, the number of players receiving prizes is increasing to 15 from the previous 10. Top players will enjoy a more substantial share of the prize pool, and this inclusive approach extends to all cash and sonic tables.