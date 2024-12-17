Stretch Network announces New Year Party Tournament Series

Running from December 27 to 29, this series is designed to attract poker enthusiasts worldwide.

The New Year Party Tournament Series is a 3-day event featuring a total prize pool of €111,000.

Press release.- Stretch Network has announced the New Year Party Tournament Series, a 3-day event featuring a total prize pool of €111,000. Running from December 27 to 29, this series is designed to attract poker enthusiasts worldwide, offering unique and engaging tournaments that highlight our commitment to enhancing player experiences.

Series highlights:

Main party: €50,000 GTD | €55 buy-in

Mega free-party: €10,000 GTD Freeroll

Crazy party [Overlay Edition]: €10,000 GTD + guaranteed overlay

With €5,000 in daily freerolls running from December 23 to January 7, 2025, players have multiple ways to join the excitement.

“Stretch Network, a premier B2B poker software provider, continues to redefine online poker platforms with tailored solutions and compelling gameplay. This series reflects our dedication to creating engaging tournaments that help our partners succeed,” said the company.

See also: Black Friday weekend promotion: Stretch Network offers benefits for poker enthusiasts

Poker features

Last month, Stretch Network announced the launch of two poker features aimed at enriching the player experience and enhancing operator offerings:

Show/Muck: A functionality that empowers players to control the information they reveal after a hand. Whether players choose to display a winning strategy, bluff their opponents, or keep their cards hidden, this feature introduces an exciting psychological aspect to the game. It adds a new layer of strategy, allowing players to influence the flow of the game and create a more engaging poker environment, keeping both participants and spectators on the edge of their seats.

Cash Money: This feature allows players to use bonus funds during cash games, seamlessly converting the used portion into real money. Any remaining bonus funds are automatically returned to the player’s balance, ensuring both value and convenience. This adds flexibility and provides an enriched experience for players, giving them the freedom to maximize their gaming session without limitations.