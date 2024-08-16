Stretch Network to launch “Cash Fest” poker leaderboard promotion

Stretch Network aims to deliver innovative and engaging promotions that resonate with poker enthusiasts globally.

The “Cash Fest” poker leaderboard promotion, offering a total of €40,000 in prizes, will be launching on September 2. It will feature separate leaderboards for Omaha and Hold’em.

Press release.- Stretch Network has announced the launch of its new initiative, “Cash Fest,” a cash table leaderboard promotion scheduled to start on September 2, 2024.

“Designed to ignite excitement and drive player engagement, ‘Cash Fest’ offers an enticing opportunity for poker communities to experience fresh and rewarding gameplay while contributing to significant revenue growth”, said the company.

“Cash Fest” will offer a prize pool of €40,000, featuring separate leaderboards for Omaha and Hold’em. Players will have the opportunity to compete weekly for a share of the €10,000 prize fund, with the promotion running across six leaderboards for each discipline, divided by stakes. It’s important to note that NL/PL2 tables are not included in this promotion.

Stretch Network aims to deliver innovative and engaging promotions that resonate with poker enthusiasts globally. Participating in this campaign allows partners to provide their communities with a unique and compelling experience, driving player interest and revenue growth.

Stretch Network welcomes all partners to join in promoting “Cash Fest” and is committed to supporting them throughout this campaign.