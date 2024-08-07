Stretch Network and Ortak announce the “Ortak Freeroll Poker Series”

The poker event will take place from August 9 to 25 with a total prize pool of over €50,000.

Press release.- Stretch Network, in partnership with Ortak, has announced the launch of the “Ortak Freeroll Poker Series,” set to take place from August 9 to 25. This poker event will feature 34 Freeroll tournaments with a total prize pool of over €50,000.

The prize pool includes tournament money and the value of NFTs at the time of the series launch. Please note that NFT values may fluctuate.

Throughout the series, participants have the opportunity to win between 10 to 50 NFTs per Freeroll from a diverse range of Ortak marketplace collections. Each NFT provides its owner with a share of the revenue from specific casino games, offering monthly dividends. For instance, owning a single Aviatrix NFT entitles the holder to 0.02% of the revenue from that game.

A total of 280 NFTs will be distributed, with values ranging from $30 to $250, featuring collections such as Fiery Fruits, Golden Sea, Crazy Time, Almighty Mr First, Creedroomz Roulette, Gates on FTN, Immortal Ways, and Aviatrix.

See also: Stretch Network announces revamped regular tournament schedule

To claim an NFT, players must register at www.ortak.me, contact the operator’s support team, provide their username on the Ortak platform, and wait for the NFT to be credited within seven days following the conclusion of the series.

This exclusive promotion is available only to major partners, including Vbets (excluding UA), Crocobet, grompoker, rptpoker, cyberpoker, superbets, and gooobet.