Stretch Network launches an exclusive tournament series – “For Ortaks Only”

The tournament series will launch from February 23 to March 31.

Ortak is an innovative solution empowering online game creators to freely trade shares of their game revenue.

Press release.- Stretch Network invites everyone to join the celebration of the launch of a groundbreaking product in the igaming industry – ORTAK.

Introducing Ortak, an innovative solution empowering online game creators to freely trade shares of their game revenue. “Whether you aspire to be a shareholder in a blue-chip company or invest alongside a high-return trader, Ortak opens doors to exciting possibilities,” stated the Stretch Network team.

To celebrate this launch, Stretch Network is thrilled to announce the exclusive tournament series, “For Ortaks Only.”

The tournament series will launch from February 23 to March 31 in a KO format with a prize pool of 1,000,000 EUR.

Moreover, top-performing players will have the chance to seize an extra 10,000 EUR thanks to the daily updated leaderboard.

See also: Stretch Network will host a live poker tournament during ICE London 2024