Stretch Network announces the total KO Series with €333,000 Prize Pool

Press release.- Stretch Network has announced it is gearing up to host its Total KO Series (TKO) Tournament with a €333,000 prize pool. Scheduled to run from July 10 to July 28, 2024, the event aims to cater to both seasoned professionals and newcomers eager to test their skills.

Key events to know:

Main Event (€50,000 GTD): Scheduled for Saturday, July 27.

Scheduled for Saturday, July 27. Mini Main Event (€12,500 GTD): Taking place on Friday, July 26.

Taking place on Friday, July 26. Main Event Omaha (€5,000 GTD): Omaha enthusiasts won’t be left out, as they can compete for a €5,000 guarantee on Sunday, July 28.

Participants can expect daily excitement with daily headliners offering guaranteed prizes up to €20,000 throughout the tournament.

Unique features of the TKO Series include: