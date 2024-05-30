Stretch Network announces its latest leaderboard promotion: SONIC CASH FEST

Leaderboards are reset every Monday and players can monitor their progress with real-time updates.

The promotion starts on June 13, exclusively on Stretch’s Global Network.

Press release.- Stretch Network is announcing its latest leaderboard promotion: SONIC CASH FEST with a completely new structure. Promotion starts on June 13, 2024, exclusively on Stretch’s Global Network where players will compete specifically on sonic tables with a chance to claim a share of the weekly updated $10,000 prize pool.

Stretch is switching things up from the previous promotion, “Online Cash Fest”, to bring this new challenge to the users. Now leaderboards are reset every Monday and players can monitor their progress with real-time updates, accessible in the poker lobby’s “LEADERBOARDS” section.

Stretch Network invites everyone to seize the chance to join this thrilling offer, bringing an entirely new gaming experience to the players.