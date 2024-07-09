Stretch Network announces the Summer Cash Fest launch

Stretch Network believes that the Summer Cash Fest will not only increase player engagement but also bring significant revenue growth.



Press release.- Stretch Network is thrilled to announce its leaderboard promotion for cash tables, the Summer Cash Fest, designed for only Global Network to enhance player engagement and drive increased revenue. Starting from July 8, 2024, this new promotion offers a monthly prize pool of €40,000.

The Summer Cash Fest will feature separate leaderboards for Hold’em and Omaha players. This ensures fair competition within each discipline, allowing players to compete on an even playing field.

Each discipline will have six leaderboards every week, with a total prize fund of €10,000.

The leaderboards will be split into two stakes to further engage the players. This structure encourages players to move up to higher limits, allowing them to compete for bigger rewards and enhancing the overall excitement of the festival.

Stretch Network believes that the Summer Cash Fest will not only increase player engagement but also bring significant revenue growth. The excitement generated by a substantial prize pool and the structured competition will captivate the players, encouraging more frequent and higher-stake participation.