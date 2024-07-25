Stretch Network announces revamped regular tournament schedule

The new and exhilarating tournaments will start on July 29.

Press release.- Following the conclusion of the thrilling Total KO Series (TKO) in Progressive KO format, featuring a prize pool of €333,000 from July 10 to 28, 2024, Stretch Network is excited to announce the launch of its revamped regular tournament schedule.

Starting on July 29, 2024, players can look forward to an array of new and exhilarating tournaments.

Key changes:

Complete Overhaul of Regular Tournaments: All current regular tournaments will be replaced with new, exciting options. (See attached schedule for details.)

New Daily Main Event – LEGEND: Featuring a €5,000 prize pool with a €35 buy-in, running from Monday to Thursday.

New Weekly Tournament – The BIG: Offering a €7,500 prize pool with a €35 buy-in, every Friday.

New Weekly Tournament – PRIME: Boasting a €20,000 prize pool with a €55 buy-in, every Saturday.

New Monthly Tournament – The KING: With a substantial €50,000 prize pool and a €55 buy-in, every last Saturday of the month.

New Monthly Tournament – Omaha Main: Featuring a €5,000 prize pool and a €55 buy-in, every last Saturday of the month.

New Phase Tournaments – MONSTER STACK and Micro SLAM: Held every Sunday, with daily phases throughout the week allowing players to accumulate stacks without any cap.

Mini PRIME and Mini King: These new mini main events will be held weekly and monthly on Saturdays.

New Omaha Tournaments: Omahology and Omaha Main have been added to our exciting lineup.

