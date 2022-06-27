Station Casinos to pay fine for taking bets on events after they finished

The Nevada Gaming Commission has fined Station Casinos for accepting sports bets when the outcome had already been determined.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Commission has fined Station Casinos $80,000 for accepting bets on sporting events when the outcome was already known. The settlement was agreed with the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) regulator before being unanimously approved by the five-member Nevada Gaming Commission.

The fine relates to an incident in September 2021 when a server malfunction caused Station’s mobile sports gambling app to accept 167 wagers on completed sporting events. Similar activity had been discovered in June 2018.

The settlement between the was discussed for 25 minutes during the NGC meeting. Station Casinos agreed to the fine while neither agreeing nor denying the NGCB’s allegation.

Station Casinos breaks ground for Durango Casino in Las Vegas

Station Casinos has held a ceremonial groundbreaking for its Durango Casino & Resort, expected to open in late 2023. Frank Fertitta, CEO of Station’s parent company Red Rock Resorts, and 300 team members took part in the event.

The property is to be located in the southwest part of Las Vegas near Rhodes Ranch. It will occupy a 71-acre parcel on South Durango Drive near the 215 Beltway.