Station Casinos and Sparket announce software integration

Station will offer free-to-play live event wagering via Sparket’s proprietary pool wagering system.

US.- Station Casinos, a subsidiary of Red Rock Resorts, has signed an agreement with Sparket’s Social Betwork, to licence software that will be integrated into the company’s virtual casino STN Play app. The software integration will offer free-to-play live event wagering via Sparket’s proprietary pool wagering system.

Tom Mikulich, SVP of innovation at Station Casinos, said: “We’re excited to partner with Sparket – they have an innovative new technology which approaches live event wagering in a way that will attract new users to our free-to-play product. For our STN Play product, we strive to keep our customers entertained by offering fun, compelling, and engaging content. Our partnership with Sparket will help us accomplish those goals via social live event wagering pools”.

Aaron Basch, CEO of Sparket, added: “This is a big moment for Sparket as we bring our product to market with one of the leading operators in the world. We’ve been hard at work building our robust Social Betwork platform and we’re excited to bring new content to help our industry partners grow their business with free to play live event wagering.”

The North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians and Station Casinos to build new venue in California

The North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians has entered a partnership with Station Casinos to build and operate a new entertainment facility in California. The agreement was approved by the Chairman of the National Indian Gaming Commission.

This joint agreement, currently called the “North Fork Project”, will span a 305-acre parcel of land adjacent to Highway 99 north of the City of Madera. The site was taken into trust for the benefit of the Tribe by the Department of the Interior in February 2013.