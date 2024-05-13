Sports Information Services appoints Peter Camden as competitive gaming product manager

Camden previously led sportsbook product development at GIMO.

US.- Sports Information Services (SIS) has named Peter Camden its competitive gaming product manager. With over 20 years of experience in the sportsbook industry, Camden previously led sportsbook product development at GIMO, where he oversaw the launch of a global in-house sportsbook and managed the migration of operations in over 15 countries. He also served in senior trading roles at BetFirst and Mybet.

The competitive gaming product features SIS’ H2H Global Gaming League, offering eSoccer and eBasketball content.

Adam Conway, head of competitive Gaming at SIS, said: “We are delighted to welcome Peter to SIS. His knowledge and skills will only strengthen our Competitive Gaming offering as we continue to make positive strides with our industry-leading product. I am delighted to be joining SIS and specifically the Competitive Gaming division.”

SIS has promoted Conall McSorley to head of racing. He is responsible for the firm’s racing product proposition and strategy across retail and digital channels.