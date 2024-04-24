Sports Information Services promotes Conall McSorley to head of racing

McSorley will be responsible for strategy across retail and digital channels.

US.- Sports Information Services (SIS) has promoted Conall McSorley to head of racing. He will be responsible for the firm’s racing product proposition and strategy across retail and digital channels.

Andy Purkiss, chief operating officer at SIS, said: “Conall has shown in his time with SIS that he has the product knowledge and commercial acumen that will help us to continue leading the way in delivering top-class products to a growing number of partners. We’re excited to see him take on this new role and look forward to building on the strong momentum our racing offering has produced in recent months, while adding value for our customers and rights partners.”

See also: SIS and bet365 launch horse racing content in Colorado

McSorley commented: “Our 24/7 racing offering delivers great value to operators all over the world, so it is an honour to be handed the task of overseeing a product that drives revenues while being enjoyed by millions of people. We will continue striving to further develop our high-quality product, which offers a constant stream of regular betting opportunities.”