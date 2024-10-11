Sports betting in Washington DC: handle reaches $58.1m in September

The handle increased by 305.5 per cent year-over-year.

US.- Washington DC’s sports betting handle was a record $58.1m in September, up 305.5 per cent year-over-year, and 44.8 per cent from August. Revenue was a record $8.2m, up 82.2 per cent from August and 331.6 per cent from September last year.

FanDuel led the market with $4.4m in gross gaming revenue from a $30.5m handle. DraftKings followed with $2.1m in GGR from $4.9m in stakes. Caesars reported $1m in revenue from $5.8m in wagers. BetMGM took $352,731 from $6m and Fanatics, which launched in September, $119,142 from $728,539.

Gambet, the DC Lottery’s former white-label platform, posted $179,850 in revenue from $826,405 wagered. Last month, it was announced that all remaining Gambet betting kiosks will soon be replaced by Caesars.

Until mid-July, FanDuel was the sole provider of online sports betting across the district through its partnership with the DC Lottery. The 2025 budget opened a more competitive online sports betting market.