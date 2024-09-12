Caesars Sportsbook to install self-service kiosks in Washington DC

The company will replace GambetDC kiosks.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has announced that it will install Caesars Sportsbook self-service kiosks at 53 small businesses in Washington DC. Caesars Sportsbook wagering kiosks will replace the GambetDC sports wagering kiosks currently in place at OLG-licensed sports betting retail locations.

Caesars launched its mobile sports wagering platform across Washington DC in July. The kiosks will accept cash deposits to Caesars Sportsbook mobile accounts.

Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital, said: “We appreciate the Office of Lottery and Gaming for providing us the opportunity to further our connection with sports fans in our nation’s capital. Our self-service betting kiosks are an excellent addition to our sports wagering options in DC.

“Whether sports fans prefer a traditional ticket-in-hand wagering experience or want to simply deposit cash for their mobile app account, our kiosks enhance the premier sports betting experience we offer through the combination of options and convenience that supports dozens of small businesses locally.”

Eugene Vlasenko, interim executive director of OLG, added: “DC residents and visitors will soon have access to best-in-class sports wagering kiosks at retail locations across the city. We are pleased to partner with Caesars, a key industry player and the leader in retail sport betting operations, which is demonstrating its commitment to the D.C. community.”

BetMGM and Caesars launch mobile sports betting in Washington DC

The District of Columbia now has a competitive mobile sports betting market after BetMGM and Caesars went live in July. The launch, which came two days later than planned, follows the DC Council’s approval of the 2025 budget including a provision to open the mobile sports betting market to up to seven operators.

The change ends FanDuel’s exclusivity as the sole District-wide operator in partnership with the DC Lottery. BetMGM and Caesars’ mobile sportsbooks were previously only accessible within exclusions zones around land-based venues. BetMGM has a retail sportsbook at Nationals Park and Caesars at Capital One Arena, which was the first sportsbook in a US professional sports venue.