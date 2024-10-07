Sports betting in Ohio: handle reaches $548.7m in August

Revenue increased 44.6 per cent year-over-year.

US.- Ohio’s sports betting handle was $548.7m in August, according to Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s a 44.6 per cent increase over August 2023, and also 14.9 per cent ahead July of this year. Consumers wagered $539.9m on sports online during the month, while $13m was bet at retail sportsbooks.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission reported taxable revenue of $48.8m, a 19.6 per cent increase from the same month in 2023 but down nearly 12 per cent from July. Online sports betting generated $46.6m in revenue, while retail sportsbooks contributed $2m to the monthly total. Total taxable revenue for the year-to-date in Ohio stands at $541.5m.

FanDuel led the market with an online handle of $165.7m and taxable revenue of $16.9m. DraftKings reported $16.7m in online revenue despite a higher handle of $178.8m. Bet365 generated $4m in revenue from $59.4m in bets, BetMGM $2.3m from $38.2m and ESPN Bet $1.9m from $19.7m.

As for the Ohio retail market, Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway took $377,810 from a $1.4m handle and Seminole Hard Rock Digital $363,549 from $1.9m. The state collected nearly $9.8m in tax revenue, pushing the year-to-date total above $108m.

Casinos in Ohio

Ohio’s casinos and racinos reported $204.1m in gambling revenue for August, setting a new monthly record. The figure reported by the Ohio Casino Control Commission was up 4.7 per cent year-on-year. Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $85.7m, up from $82.8m last year. The state’s seven racinos reported $118.4m, up from 112.5.