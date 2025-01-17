PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS to take part in ICE Barcelona

The international investment fund will unlock collaboration opportunities for innovative projects.

Press release.- From January 20–22, 2025, the international investment fund PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS will participate in the ICE Barcelona conference. The fund will be showcased at stand 5G31 within the Tech Village of the global holding PIN-UP Global. This marks the fund’s second appearance at international exhibitions.

Visitors will have the opportunity to engage directly with representatives of the fund, discuss potential collaboration opportunities, and participate in an interactive investment game.

The fund emphasises its mission to support innovative projects and transform ambitious ideas into successful products. After initial introductions and a thoughtful review of the projects, teams gain access to comprehensive support from a seasoned team of experts. This includes funding, operational assistance, and potential integration into the global PIN-UP holding ecosystem.

Delegates at the ICE conference can join an interactive investment game to test their decision-making skills in risk-free scenarios with instant feedback.

Ihor Denysov, COO of PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS, said: “PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS goes beyond traditional investment – we are a partner in realising ambitious projects, providing comprehensive support through industry expertise, operational excellence, and access to our global ecosystem.

Our primary focus areas include MarTech tools, traffic solutions and teams, advertising agencies, casino game studios and iGaming solutions, FinTech projects, and AI/ML technologies. Through our expertise and strategic investment, we help promising companies accelerate their growth and achieve market leadership.”

The company invites attendees to maximise their opportunity to connect with PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS by filling out a brief application form in a chatbot. “Provide your contact details and a concise description of your project. The fund’s representatives will review submissions, select the most promising ideas, and arrange meetings to discuss potential next steps,” said the team.