Ohio casinos and racinos report $204.1m in revenue for August

US.- Ohio’s casinos and racinos reported $204.1m in gambling revenue for August, setting a new monthly record. The figure reported by the Ohio Casino Control Commission. was up 4.7 per cent year-on-year.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $85.7m, up from $82.8m last year. The four casinos, Hollywood Columbus, Jack Cleveland Casino, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati Hollywood Toledo, can offer slot machines and table games like blackjack.

The state’s seven racinos, MGM Northfield Park, Miami Valley Gaming, Scioto Downs, JACK Thistledown Racino, Hollywood Mahoning Valley, Hollywood Dayton, and Belterra Park, the gambling houses at horse racetracks that can only offer slot machines, reported $118.4m, up from 112.5. The totals reported by the Lottery Commission do not include wagering on horse races.

For the first eight months of the year, Ohio’s gambling establishments are flat on revenue year-over-year at $1.6bn.