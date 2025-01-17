Play’n GO announces W Hotel Barcelona takeover for ICE 

Swedish gaming giant combines iconic venue with innovative gameplay. Play’n GO will also unveil its unique take on “crash games.”

Press release.- Play’n GO has announced a bold approach to ICE 2025 with a planned takeover of the iconic W Hotel in Barcelona.

Synonymous with the famous Barcelona skyline, the W Hotel will be transformed into Play’n GO HQ from January 20th-22nd inclusive, with transport laid on to shuttle delegates back and forth to the Fira Barcelona convention centre throughout the day, ensuring meetings can take place seamlessly.

Play’n GO will also be hosting a party on the evening of Monday, January 20th, an exclusive celebration of the world’s leading game studio in its 20th anniversary year. Hosted by Stuart Trigwell and Sky Sports F1’s Natalie Pinkham, the night promises to be both entertaining and informative, with a Q&A section planned, as well as a unique interactive quiz with top-class prizes.

At ICE, Play’n GO will also unveil its own unique take on “crash games” via its patented and innovative Crashback mechanic.

Play’n GO’s forthcoming suite of Crashback games allows players to reenter a game round by placing a bet equal to the winnings earned since their initial cashout, allowing them to engage a second time while the same game round continues to run. This unique twist on the crash games genre is a Play’n GO exclusive, and testament to the studio’s constant commitment to innovation.

An initial batch of Crashback games are now scheduled for release, with the first, Miner Donkey, set for network release in March 2025. Also pencilled in are Bucking Rider and Boat Bonanza Rider in April and May respectively. All three games will be available for play at Play’n GO HQ in the W Hotel.

Ebba Arnred, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Play’n GO, said “We wanted to offer something fresh and unforgettable for our clients and customers at this year’s ICE, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the W Hotel next week. Our takeover is a reflection of our commitment to innovation, outside-the-box thinking, all while having some fun along the way. This is the perfect way to kickstart our 20th-anniversary celebrations that will take place throughout 2025. We’re excited to welcome you all to Play’n GO HQ in the W Hotel next week.”

George Olekszy, head of game retention at Play’n GO added “We’re very excited to finally announce the release of Crashback games, and we felt that ICE was the perfect opportunity to show them to the world. We’re confident that this unique spin on crash games will revolutionise the entire genre. We’ve taken the thrill of crash games and added an extra layer of strategy that rewards both risk-takers and cautious players alike. It’s all about giving players more control and making every round an opportunity to win in a way that’s fair, fun, and entertaining.”