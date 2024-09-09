Ohio state senator introduces bill to legalise igaming

The bill would allow the Ohio Casino Control Commission to select vendors and determine which games would be offered.

US.- Ohio state senator Niraj Antani has introduced a bill that would legalise internet casino gaming in the state. The bill would allow the Ohio Casino Control Commission to select vendors and determine which games would be offered.

Antani said: “As gaming has evolved in our state and we’ve seen massive success with sports betting, it’s now time to legalize igaming in Ohio. Many Ohioans don’t have close access to a casino or racino, but should be able to participate in this entertainment option. It’s time to bring igaming out of the black market, and into the sunshine to provide it safely to all Ohioans.”

Seven US states currently have legal online casino gaming: Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia. Nevada has internet poker but not online casino games.