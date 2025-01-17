DATA.BET reflects on 2024 milestones, growth, and achievements

Moving into 2025, DATA.BET remains focused on leveraging this momentum to drive further success.

DATA.BET has demonstrated remarkable improvement in 2024, solidifying its position as a premium provider in the esports betting industry.

Press release.- With the start of the year behind, DATA.BET reflects on the key milestones.

Business development

In 2024, the company experienced significant expansion, reflecting the increasing demand for progressive esports betting solutions. The total volume of bets processed grew by 74.2 per cent, aided by the efficiency and dynamic scalability of the company’s trading team, alongside new collaborations from partners and clients.

Otto Bonning, head of sales, said: “Our new partnerships with companies such as Altenar, NuBet, Airhead Ventures, and TurboStars have significantly strengthened the portfolio. These collaborations demonstrate our expanding influence and commitment to delivering exceptional solutions in the esports betting industry”. Clients also experienced an improvement in GGR, demonstrating the impact of the solutions on profitability.

The company’s user engagement rates also reflected the sizable uplift seen in 2024, with active users rising by 97.3 per cent and average bet size increasing by 7 per cent. Meanwhile, DATA.BET continued to broaden its presence in key markets, including Canada, Brazil, Finland, and Poland, further strengthening its global reach.

Esports trading and content coverage

DATA.BET focused on strategic growth, enhancing its esports content to offer prosperous and dynamic opportunities for clients and their users.

Making focused improvements in popular markets resulted in growth. Thomas Donson, head of trading, said: “We’ve expanded our offerings by adding 38 new markets, creating more opportunities for bettors and driving engagement. Our event coverage has also grown by 11 per cent, adding over 10,000 events to ensure a more diverse and comprehensive experience. Ensuring 24/7 trading process, DATA.BET offers the highest quality market availability.”

The trust earned through high-quality product features, including the new Scoreboard and Pitch Tracker widgets, as well as the Bet Builder based on official data, all launched in 2024, has been instrumental in enhancing the customer’s betting experience. Scoreboards deliver detailed statistics, interactive visualisations, and comprehensive insights, helping users make informed decisions while boosting engagement through features like live betting, analysis, and availability for LoL, CS2, Valorant, and Dota 2.

Pitch Tracker, supporting our top-tier titles, offers a 2D map as a visual representation with advanced tools for data analysis and in-game tracking, delivering detailed insights that enhance user engagement and decision-making. Additionally, the Bet Builder enables personalised betting by allowing users to combine multiple selections into a single wager, meeting the demand for tailored and dynamic betting experiences.

DATA.BET also broadened the scope of disciplines, adding 6 new games, such as Deadlock, Street Fighter 6, GeoGuessr, Teamfight Tactics, Hearthstone, Apex Legends, complementing client content with distinctive choices that amplified diversity and engagement.

Customer support & risk management

The company provides a seamless customer experience and robust Risk Management, continuing to deliver swift and practical assistance.

With an average response time of up to 5 minutes, the dedicated team remains extremely efficient, addressing client concerns promptly while maintaining the highest quality standards. Between Q2 and Q4, handled around 1,500 client requests and completed more than 150 technical tasks effectively and precisely, ensuring high-quality 24/7 support and maintaining consistent service standards.

This is due to DATA.BET’s proprietary trading platform that enables the generation and customisation of content – specifically, markets – to align precisely with each partner’s distinctive requirements while accommodating their existing settlement rules. This approach ensures a seamless transition to the solution, eliminating the need for adjustments or reconfiguration after working with a previous data provider.

DATA.BET’s Risk Management team efficiently handled over 1,700 client requests. Over time, the number of requests from long-term clients noticeably decreased. The team’s familiarity with clients’ audiences and operations reduces risks through proactive measures. By identifying patterns early, the team prevents issues, ensures smooth operations, reduces reactive interventions, and builds client trust while improving system efficiency.

In 2024, DATA.BET strengthened its presence in the esports betting industry by showcasing its solutions and engaging with audiences at premier exhibitions, immersing attendees into the vibrant world of esports.

Moving into 2025, DATA.BET remains focused on leveraging this momentum to drive further success and prospects for everyone involved in esports betting. As the next step, the company will participate in ICE Barcelona from January 20-22.