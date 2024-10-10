Sports betting in North Carolina: handle reaches $575.3m in September

The handle increased by 55.3 per cent from August.

US.- The North Carolina State Lottery Commission has released its sports betting revenue report for September. The handle for the month was $575.3m, an increase of 55.3 per cent compared to August ($370.5m). It was the third-highest handle since the market went live in March.

Paid wagers totalled $538.4m and promotional bets $37m. Gross gaming revenue was $70.1m, up 107.4 per cent from August. That generated $12.6m in taxes

North Carolina does not break down its revenue reports by operator or sport. Eight platforms launched when the market went live on March 11.

The North Carolina Lottery Commission has approved a compliance certificate proposal to allow in-person sports betting in the state. The commission also approved a proposal that lays the groundwork for esports wagering. The commission said it will coordinate with individual operators to get in-person facilities operational, and that there will be state-wide launch date.

To obtain and maintain a compliance certificate to open a permanent retail sportsbook, operators must be in good standing with regulators, submit operational documents, obtain lab certification, host on-site inspections before launch, and meet other requirements This certificate doesn’t allow temporary facilities or pari-mutuel wagering.