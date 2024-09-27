Sports betting in North Carolina: regulator approves proposal for retail facility

The commission also approved a proposal that lays the groundwork for esports wagering.

US.- The North Carolina Lottery Commission has unanimously approved a compliance certificate proposal to allow in-person sports betting in the state. The commission also approved a proposal that lays the groundwork for esports wagering.

The commission said it will coordinate with individual operators to get in-person facilities operational, and that there will be state-wide launch date.

To obtain and maintain a compliance certificate to open a permanent retail sportsbook, operators must be in good standing with regulators, submit operational documents, obtain lab certification, host on-site inspections before launch, and meet other requirements This certificate doesn’t allow temporary facilities or pari-mutuel wagering.

“There is a great deal that goes into an opening of this space,” Sterl Carpenter, deputy executive director of Gaming Compliance and Sports Betting, said during Wednesday’s meeting. “It’s almost like a tiny casino.”

North Carolina legalised sports betting in 2023, and mobile operations launch in March. The state’s sports wagering handle in August, its fifth full month of legalised sports betting, was $370.5m, up 8.8 per cent from July ($340.4m). The state’s eight operators collected $33.7 in gross gaming revenue in August. Estimated tax proceeds for the month stand at $6m.