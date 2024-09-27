Sports betting in Arizona: Sporttrade launches online app

The operator has partnered with the Quechan Tribe of the Ft. Yuma Indian Reservation, California & Arizona.

US.- Sporttrade, a Philadelphia-based sports betting operator, has gone live in the US state of Arizona, its fourth state. The Sporttrade app is available in the state in partnership with Quechan Tribe of the Ft. Yuma Indian Reservation, California & Arizona.

Alex Kane, Sporttrade founder and CEO, said: “Today we’re incredibly proud to announce we’ve launched in Arizona. There is impressive demand for our offering in Arizona because players want a premium option. Sporttrade is a perfect option for players looking to try the future of in-game wagering; incredible prices, near-instant bet acceptance, and the option to view prices in an intuitive probability-based odds format.

“Thank you to the Arizona Department of Gaming, thank you to our players, partners, and investors, and most of all, I want to thank the Sporttrade family of employees.”

Quechan President Jordan Joaquin added: “The Quechan Tribe is excited to partner with Sporttrade and their innovations in the sports betting marketplace. Quechan’s statewide mobile sports betting partnership with Sporttrade introduces an exciting new platform of wagering and will provide new and expanded gaming opportunities throughout Arizona and which will provide economic benefits for our tribe.”

In May, Sporttrade, along with its partner Wild Rose Casino & Hotel announced that the Sporttrade iOS betting app was live in Iowa. Recently, Betfred announced that it will cease sports betting operations in Arizona in November. The company had launched operations in the state in 2022.