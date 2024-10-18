Sports betting handle in Arizona reaches $410m in July

The sports betting handle increased by 26.9 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Arizona’s sports betting handle reached $410m in July, up 26.9 per cent year-on-year but down from June of this year ($454.1m). Online spending amounted to $404.8m, while retail sportsbooks took $5.5m.

The Arizona Department of Gaming reported $41.5m in adjusted gross revenue prior to free bets. After deducting $12.5m in promotional wagers, this left $29m in adjusted gross revenue. This was up 8.2 per cent year-on-year but down 8.2 per cent compared to June. The total comprises $28.7m in online betting revenue and $283,928 from the retail sector.

DraftKings led the market with $147.9m in bets and $13.4m in revenue. FanDuel followed with a sports betting handle of $127.6m and $9.5m in revenue. BetMGM posted $2.2m of revenue from $47.9m in bets and Caesars $1.5m from $26.8m.

Sportsbooks paid the state $2.9m in taxes. Digital revenue is taxed at 10 per cent and retail revenue is taxed at 8 per cent.

