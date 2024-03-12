Sportradar receives recertification for ISO 9001:2015 from TÜV Thüringen

The certification highlights Sportradar’s work and continued effort to consistently review and improve its work, services, products, data and processes.

Press release.- Sportradar has today (March 12) announced that the processes underpinning its Client Services & Care, Integrity Services, Content Production and Operations, and Trading Services units have received certification for the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) norm 9001:2015 from TÜV Thüringen.

TÜV Thüringen is a leading independent customer service provider which tests systems and processes in multiple industries. This verification demonstrates Sportradar’s ability to consistently provide services that meet the international industry standard for customer and regulator requirements.

Sportradar’s Client Services & Care and Integrity Services units have been ISO-certified since 2014. Additionally, Sportradar’s Life Cycle of Odds service unit was certified in 2015.

The latest audit affirms that the Quality Management System (QMS) of the following Sportradar areas match the ISO norm 9001:2015:

“Client Services & Care – Betting & Gaming”

“Integrity Services”

“Content Production and Operations”

“Trading Services”

The certification highlights Sportradar’s work and continued effort to consistently review and improve its work, services, products, data and processes.

As part of this, the Client Services & Care unit has introduced Technical Success Management to provide its clients with access to a Sportradar Technical Expert and faster Support Times (SLAs).

For Integrity Services, which delivers fraud detection monitoring and analysis, the certification reinforces Sportradar’s position as a leader in the market in bet monitoring and suspicious match detection, as well as the trust Sportradar partners have in its service.

The Content Production and Operations unit, which delivers Pre-Match, Live and Statistics data, has implemented enhancements to its processes based on audit findings to ensure continuous improvement and adherence to ISO9001 standards.

Finally, the Trading Services unit certification validates the company’s quest to improve its processes and support the innovation of its products to ensure delivery of the high standards its clients expect.