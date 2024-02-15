Sportradar appoints Felippe Marchetti to lead integrity services in Brazil

Marchetti will lead the strategic development of the company’s integrity services in Brazil, identifying business opportunities.

Press release.- Sportradar has announced the appointment of Felippe Marchetti as integrity partnerships manager in Brazil, as the global sports technology company continues to scale its integrity services team in Latin America.

In this role, Marchetti will lead the strategic development of Sportradar’s integrity services in Brazil, identifying business opportunities to increase the company’s integrity partnerships in the market and working closely with Sportradar’s Brazil-based integrity analysts.

Additionally, he will oversee Sportradar’s integrity relationships with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), as well as other clients in the region.

Andreas Krannich, Sportradar EVP, integrity, rights protection and regulatory services said: “As the sports betting market regulates in Brazil, the need for robust and resilient integrity services has never been greater. I’m excited to have Felippe join our team to oversee our work in Brazil and lead our efforts to safeguard the integrity of competitions in this growing market.”

Bringing more than a decade of experience in sports governance, Marchetti is widely recognised as an expert in integrity services and sports anti-corruption measures, completing a Ph.D. and Post-PhD at Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul focused on the threat match-fixing poses to Brazilian sport. Prior to joining Sportradar, Marchetti served as a researcher for the Brazilian Ministry of Sport and as an independent sports integrity consultant deeply embedded within the LATAM sports industry.