Sportradar opens new Mumbai office, appoints General Manager for India operations

The company strengthens its presence in India to deliver quality service to partners.

Press release.- Sportradar AG has opened a new office in Mumbai, reinforcing its commitment to support the Indian sports ecosystem through its cutting-edge technological solutions and industry-leading services. The company has also appointed a general manager, Prasun Bhadani, to manage its operations in India.

Over the last decade, India’s sports industry has grown at an exponential rate with crucial support from both government and private sectors. Combined with the nation’s deep passion in sports, more business opportunities are poised to be unlocked, especially through the further application of sports technology and the commercialisation of rights for sport leagues.

Bhadani has extensive experience in sports marketing, including the management of prominent Indian Premier League (IPL) players. As General Manager of India, he will be supporting the execution of Sportradar’s strategy for the region, strengthening client relationships as well as forging new partnerships across key business verticals. Bhadani will report directly to Oscar Brodkin, managing director, APAC.

“India is a key market and will contribute significantly to our overall growth in the Asia Pacific region. Prasun has the experience and ability to help us achieve our business objectives in India and at the same time prioritise the delivery of quality service and value to our partners,” said Brodkin.

Commenting on his appointment, Bhadani said, “India has a rich sporting culture and sports fans here have deep passion and enthusiasm. It is an exciting time for a sports technology company like ours to be at the centre of the action. I look forward to supporting Sportradar in its goal to continue innovating the sports industry through impactful technological solutions.”

Sportradar currently works with several leading Indian football leagues and state cricket associations, as well as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to safeguard the integrity of both the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL).